'Fun4Kids generated a lot for city's economy': New winter events push

There is a push for new winter events to attract tourists to Warrnambool but despite a city councillor referring to the now dumped Fun4kids festival at a public meeting, there are no plans to revive it.
A new strategy has been adopted by the council which hopes to attract new additions to the city's events calendar - especially during winter.
The council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said events were an incredibly important part of Warrnambool's economy.
"We have been developing an events strategy that seeks to attract new events, especially in the winter months, and to use events as a way of driving longer overnight stays and showcase our great city," he said.
Cr Otha Akoch said community events were important for the mental health and wellbeing of people.
He said the thing that stood out to him in the document was the council taking a supportive role instead of leading and organising events.
"We have an example that existed before," he said.
"We have Fun4Kids that generated a lot for the economy.
"People coming to Warrnambool to spend their money. Also it was fun and it was good for both adults and children. It is not there anymore."
He said Warrnambool was also known for its successful multicultural festival which he hoped would still exist in the future.
Cr Akoch threw his support behind the document with the hope that in the future "things might change for the better".
The new strategy - which aims to ramp up the city's offerings - put a spotlight on the lack of weather-protected winter venues that pushed events into a congested summer schedule.
The strategy puts the focus on attracting events for younger working-aged people and young families.
"There is currently a gap in events for children, youth and young adults," it says.
"That's been heard and there has been commitment for a community event every year," he said.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said he liked the look and feel of the events strategy.
"It supports all we're on about - about promoting Warrnambool and promoting events particularly during the winter months," he said.
Cr Vicki Jellie said the work of the events and promotion team was not only to run council's events but get involved in community events run by groups.
She said she looked forward to new things happening, and others continuing.
Cr Debbie Arnott said without a strategy, the council was "searching blindly".
"We have something to work towards," she said.
She said it set out the council's priorities for the next four years and underpinned where it would promote the city's events.
Cr Max Taylor said the strategy outlined how the city's events and promotion team would focus on supporting the growth and attraction of destination events, and placing more emphasis on new events.
He said it would ensure events were socially, environmentally and economically sustainable.
