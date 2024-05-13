Police concerned about growing number of e-scooter riders flouting the law

Warrnambool police are concerned about a number of e-scooter users flouting rules.
Fines of up to $577 can be imposed for riders who break the rules, such as using a mobile phone.
Senior Constable Melissa Gray said a growing number of people were using e-scooters, which were now legal under new trial rules.
She said at least two people riding an e-scooter had refused to undergo a preliminary breath test in recent weeks.
These riders will have to appear in court and if they hold a driver's licence they will lose it for a minimum of two years.
"We're seeing an increasing number of people using e-scooters," Senior Constable Gray said.
"We find that a lot of people don't actually know the rules regarding e-scooters."
Senior Constable Gray said people riding compliant e-scooters did not have to hold a driver's licence.
However, they need to have a blood alcohol content of under 0.05 and a failure to do so can result in loss of a motor vehicle licence - if the rider has one.
E-scooters can only be ridden on roads and must not exceed 20km/h.
They can only be ridden on roads where the speed limit is 60km/h or under.
"E-scooters must not be ridden on footpaths," she said.
Additionally, people under 16 are not allowed to ride e-scooters in a public place.
"A lot of kids are riding them to school, which is a concern," Senior Constable Gray said.
"E-scooter riders must be 16 years and over - no one under 16 is allowed to ride them in public."
Senior Constable Gray said police were keen to educate people on the rules regarding e-scooters.
"We're looking at getting some information out to schools and parents," she said.
"We want to remind parents it's illegal for children to ride e-scooters in a public place and parents must play their part in keeping children safe."
Senior Constable Gray said it was also an offence to carry another passenger or an animal and offenders would be hit with a $192 fine.
Failing to wear a helmet will also see riders hit with a $240 fine.
Non-compliant e-scooters include e-scooters capable of travelling faster than 25km/h, devices powered by a petrol motor, electric skateboards, electric unicycles or monocycles and electric roller-skates.
The fine for riding an illegal device in a public area is $925.
