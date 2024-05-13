Energy prices need to be addressed in budget, says federal MP Dan Tehan

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese needs to give Australians a cash injection to help address the rising cost of energy, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.
Mr Tehan said Australians would be waiting with bated breath ahead of Tuesday May 14's federal budget to see if they would be better off.
"The big test is whether people feel poorer after the budget and my big fear is that - especially in the south-west - people will feel poorer," he said.
"We are still yet to see the Prime Minister deliver on his promise to cut people's energy bills by $275 and some people's bills have increased by up to $1000."
Mr Tehan said he regularly spoke to constituents who were concerned about how they would afford to pay their energy bill over winter.
"What I'm hearing is that some people are now preparing to go without heat over the winter and are looking at ways to keep warm - for instance blankets or extra layers of clothing to keep their power bills down," he said.
Mr Tehan said he also hoped - but was not confident - the budget would include a major cash injection for south-west roads.
"I'd like to see the full amount of road funding that was in the budget and was taken out when Anthony Albanese won the 2022 federal election."
Additionally, he said community infrastructure projects such as the Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club, needed funding.
Meanwhile, forecasts reveal inflation may temper a year earlier than previously predicted.
Treasury predictions in the budget, which will be handed down on Tuesday, show inflation dropping to 2.75 per cent by December.
The forecasts also show inflation remaining at 2.75 per cent by the middle of 2025, before a further drop to 2.5 per cent by the end of that year.
The modelling shows inflation falling back to within the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) target range of two to three per cent, almost one year earlier than the bank forecast at its May meeting.
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said the budget had made progress on inflation, but would continue focusing on alleviating cost-of-living pressures and future economic growth.
"The job isn't done yet," she told the ABC on Monday.
"We're very mindful of the economic circumstances that we're operating in at the moment - there's challenges but opportunities in that as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.