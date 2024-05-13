The Standard
Betting down but result 'satisfactory' as punters feel economic pinch

By Tim Auld
Updated May 13 2024 - 2:30pm, first published 2:09pm
Punters watch the racing unfold during the 2024 Warrnambool carnival. Picture by Anthony Brady
BETTING on the 2024 TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival was down 10 per cent on the previous record-breaking wagering figures of 12 months earlier.

