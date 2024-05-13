Betting down but result 'satisfactory' as punters feel economic pinch

BETTING on the 2024 TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival was down 10 per cent on the previous record-breaking wagering figures of 12 months earlier.
Wagering for the biggest country racing carnival in Australia, which was held between April 30 and May 2, was more than $57.3 million compared with $63.8 million in 2023.
Warrnambool Racing Club chief executive officer Luke Cann said the wagering results for on and off-course betting were satisfactory.
"The wagering was down 10 per cent for the three days but considering how the economy is going it was a pleasing result," he told The Standard.
"We were up five per cent on the forecast which is a good outcome.
"Overall the performance was consistent with betting trends in the industry. Lots of people don't have excess money to bet as they are really feeling the pinch."
Betting on the time-honoured Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase remained the same in 2024 as it did in 2023.
"It's heartening to see $3.4 million was wagered on the Grand Annual which is the same as last year," Cann said.
"It's our signature race and it shows punters love having a wager on the Grand Annual. It's really difficult to work out the betting trends. Our wagering was down 18.7 per cent after the first day but we managed to get it back to down 10 per cent after the last two days.
"Another interesting betting trend was in a benchmark race on the Wednesday - last year punters bet $1.7 million on the race but this year they wagered more than $2.8 million."
The 2025 Warrnambool carnival is on April 29, 30 and May 1.
