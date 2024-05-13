Action needed to combat cyberbullying 'epidemic' in south-west schools

More needs to be done to counter an "epidemic" of harmful online content at schools according to Member for South-West Coast Roma Britnell.
The comments came after The Standard revealed a number of posts rating the attractiveness of south-west teachers and students had been posted online.
Ms Britnell said protecting the mental health of south-west students should be a priority.
"These disturbing trends have become an epidemic and have significant and long-term impact on the mental and emotional wellbeing of our young people," Ms Britnell said.
Other Victorian schools have also dealt with similar trends.
Last week students were expelled from Yarra Valley Grammar and suspended from Catholic College Wodonga for the rating of female classmates.
Trends such as these have prompted other state governments to consider stricter age restrictions on social media sites.
Ms Britnell said the state government needed to take a "strong stance" on harmful social media trends.
"I know schools are trying their hardest in a complex environment," Ms Britnell said.
"It's crucial that the Victorian Labor Government back schools and parents by providing them with the necessary resources and support.
"We need to protect and educate our developing young minds with... adequate resources that not only supports schools but also empowers parents to educate and guide their children on acceptable community expectations."
