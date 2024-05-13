Crime wave: Offender on the run after allegedly stealing three vehicles

An offender involved in stealing three vehicles across the south-west on Monday morning, May 13, is on the run and heading towards Colac.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, requested the public keep an eye out for a 2012 bronze Toyota Prado SUV - registration plate number 1JK-4ZF.
That vehicle was last seen at the Camperdown Roadhouse and left there heading east towards Colac, Geelong and Melbourne.
Anyone with information is requested to contact Warrnambool police CIU on 5560 1156, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Detective Senior Constable Ryan said that in the early hours of Monday there was a theft from a motor vehicle in central Warrnambool at Murray Street.
A wallet containing bank cards and personal documents was stolen.
"Then this morning in Liebig Street a vehicle was stolen, a 2011 Holden Commodore black utility," he said.
"That vehicle then ran out of fuel or was dumped at Gnotuk, west of Camperdown.
"The offender attended at a Gnotuk property, gained access to a vehicle, obtaining keys to a Ford Territory, which had a trailer attached.
"That vehicle was driven off at 2.16am."
The investigator said the Ford Territory was then dumped near the Camperdown cemetery after the driver jack-knifed the vehicle and trailer.
"At Park Street in Camperdown the offender has gained entry to a garage and stole the 2012 bronze Toyota Prado," Detective Senior Constable Ryan said.
"The offender has then attended at the Camperdown Roadhouse and purchased items inside the roadhouse.
"The Prado is still outstanding - registration plate number 1JK-4ZF.
"The driver is believed to be heading east out of the region."
Warrnambool-based crime scene officers are expected to examine the two recovered stolen vehicles.
Security camera footage is also being reviewed from the Camperdown Roadhouse.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.