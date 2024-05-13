MP calls for Premier to visit south-west and drive on 'dangerous' roads

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has been implored to visit south-west Victoria.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell called on the Premier to visit the region and see first-hand the dire state of the roads.
"The Premier and past Premiers' avoidance of our region is becoming quite ridiculous," Ms Britnell said.
"A visit to south-west coast would provide a long-overdue acknowledgement of our community's significance to the state and would offer perhaps the chance to see firsthand the disgraceful state of our roads."
Ms Britnell said south-west roads were dangerous.
"This was never more evident than recently on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road, a major thoroughfare, where five accidents occurred within a week.
"Tragically it took the death of one of these motorists to spark the government into action to start fixing the road.
"The sheer number of neglected roads in our region is staggering. In fact it has become far easier and less time consuming to compile a list of roads that are in good condition."
Ms Britnell said it was a disgrace that an area renowned for its thriving and economically significant food and fibre sector must deal with such appalling infrastructure.
"Every member of our community deserves the peace of mind of a safe journey home each day," she said.
Ms Britnell said she had lost count of the number of times she had been contacted by individuals and transport companies who recount tales of damage sustained from the treacherous condition of the roads, including cracked windscreens, battered chassis, mangled wheel rims and shredded tyres.
"Even more concerning is the effect these conditions are having on driver health," she said.
"I recently spoke to a truck driver who told me that he needs to wear a support belt to alleviate back pain from the constant jolting he experiences driving on our roads.
"This driver is only in his 30s and his back pain is so bad he cannot even bend over to put his boots on."
