Expansion and education head new owner's vision for historic property

The future of education at Glenormiston College is secure with expansion on the new owner's mind.
With the sale of the historic property finally settling in December 2023, after about six years, new owner Dean Montgomery is keen to make improvements.
He has bought two neighbouring farms in order to enlarge the agricultural area of the property.
"It took a long time to get all the paperwork for the sale sorted out, it's a complex site with lots of conditions to do with keeping education there for the next 10 years plus," Mr Montgomery said.
"It's been a lot of backwards and forwards but it's finally all done. South West TAFE have a ten-year lease with a ten-year option, so they can stay there for quite a while yet.
"(For me), I was looking for a farm because we're into Wagyu breeding now. I've always dreamed of owning one of the big and original houses down in the Western District so when it came up I thought it was a great opportunity.
"Expanding the agricultural area just allows us to do more with our Wagyu breeding which hopefully the students can get involved with, as well as do training on-site.
"Long-term, we'll always have some form of education there on the site, it's a great area and everything works in very nicely together. The two can and will work very well hand-in-hand."
The Standard in 2021 reported Mr Montgomery purchased the property for $4.685 million.
Mr Montgomery said some changes would now be made.
"There's small houses at the front which were all teachers' residences, I've put them up for sale," he said.
"We're keeping the main house and another two houses on site.
"The idea is to keep growing the size of Glenormiston as and when more adjoining properties go up for sale and keep education on the site, hopefully with South West TAFE, for the long-term.
"Some buildings on the site are going to be removed, school portable buildings for example. We're just cleaning up the site and joining two parts of Glenormiston together now and moving on."
