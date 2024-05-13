Star footballer 'confident' injury won't force him to the sidelines

A Hampden league star is confident he'll recover from injury in time to take his place against a top-five rival.
North Warrnambool Eagles coach Nathan Vardy landed awkwardly on his elbow during his side's 11.14 (80) to 6.5 (41) round five win against Hamilton Kangaroos on Saturday, May 11.
The ruckman-forward believes he will be available to face Koroit at Victoria Park on May 18.
Vardy, who has endured a spate of injuries during his career, said his arm was "swollen" but "doesn't feel unstable".
"I only played a quarter-and-half on the weekend, I hurt my elbow and went off the ground but it was more precautionary than anything," he said.
"I am not too concerned about it but I will get it checked out. It is probably the last joint left in my body to injure so I was bound to do it at some stage."
First-year coach Vardy - an AFL premiership ruckman with West Coast - has led North Warrnambool to four wins from the first five rounds to be in second spot on the ladder.
"It's been really promising," Vardy said.
"Each week the opposition poses a different challenge. On the weekend (against Hamilton) we got something different we hadn't come across and we had to work through that in our own way.
"We played on a massive ground too - we were used to the last three weeks playing at Bushfield, a small deck and Hawkesdale is obviously a really big ground."
Vardy said Luke Wines' ball-winning ability had been crucial to the Eagles' fast start.
"We probably didn't realise how much we missed Luke last year (when he was in the Northern Territory)," he said.
"We had him for a few games but having him all year this year, he's been dominant across the first five games, barely wastes the footy."
Koroit - a young side sitting inside the top-five with a 3-2 win-loss record - and North Warrnambool Eagles share a rivalry borne out of grand final showdowns.
"I think it's going to be quite a contested game and quite a passionate game," Vardy said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.