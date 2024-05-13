Inside Racing: Mare to be checked 'before making a call about her career'

THE racing career of top Warrnambool mare Sirileo Miss is at the crossroads after she ran 10th in the Group Three Cummings Stakes at Morphettville on Saturday, May 11.
Sirileo Miss finished eight lengths behind En Francais in the 1600-metre race following a first-up unplaced effort in the Gold Bracelet at Bendigo on April 13.
"I thought Sirileo Miss would have run better in the Cummings," Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde said.
"She was disappointing but it was only her second run back from a year's break. We'll just take a wait-and-see policy with Sirileo Miss. We'll get her back from Adelaide and get the vet to go right over her.
"She's been a wonderful horse for her connections. She's getting on in years. We may have to consider retiring her but we'll work those decisions out over the next few weeks.
"We had thought of running her up in Brisbane over the winter months, if she ran well at Morphettville but I would say those plans are off the table.
"A race like the Swan Hill Cup next month would probably suit but as I said we'll check her out this week before making a call about her career."
Sirileo Miss has won nine of her 27 starts and picked up more than $960,000 in stakemoney for her connections.
Wilde said he was hoping to have numerous runners including some in the jumping races at the big Casterton Cup meeting on Sunday, May 19.
YOUNG jumps jockey Campbell Rawiller hopes to back in the saddle this weekend.
Rawillier has been on the sidelines since a fall from Sir Peter in a maiden hurdle at Warrnambool on April 30 - the first day of the May carnival.
The son of champion jockey Nash Rawiller injured his right wrist in the fall.
"It was not a serious wrist injury," he said. "The biggest disappointment was it meant I missed out on some good rides at the Warrnambool carnival.
"I've just taken it easy for the last fortnight but it's all good now. Racing has plenty of highs and lows and I've just had a rough run lately. I'm hoping to be back riding in the jumps races at Casterton on Sunday.
"I'll be checking out the nominations and seeing if there are any rides in my weight range."
Rawillier only returned to race riding on the opening day of the three-day TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival following a fall from Teofilo Star at Warrnambool on March 12. He broke his collarbone in that fall.
TOP Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith is keeping a lid on Guerite's impressive effort to win a two-year-old race at her second start at Donald on Saturday, May 11.
Guerite ran second at her debut in the two-year-old race at the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival before backing up at Donald.
The filly won Saturday's race by more than two lengths but the stewards' report from the meeting gave a clearer indication of the merit of her win.
The report in part reads: Guerite was slow to begin. She raced three wide without cover until near the 600-metre mark where she took up a position outside the leader.
Stewards said Guerite, passing the 200-metre mark, shifted in abruptly towards the running rail, resulting in both the filly and jockey Fred Kersley becoming extremely unbalanced.
The stable was advised a warning would be placed on her record for its racing manners.
Smith said Guerite had always shown ability since entering his stable. He added the filly could have a short break after having two hard runs within a fortnight.
Guerite has earned more $50,000 in stakemoney for her owners.
POPULAR Warrnambool trainer Mark O'Donnell has sent his stable star Prince Sonic to the spelling paddock following the long-priced win by the lightly raced four-year-old at Warrnambool on April 29.
Bookmakers got as much as $40 for Prince Sonic winning the benchmark 70 race over 1200 metres.
O'Donnell said Prince Sonic deserved a break after a successful campaign.
"I just thought I would give Prince Sonic a six-week break-in the paddock," the quietly-spoken trainer said.
"The Warrnambool win has seen his rating lift pretty significantly. I suppose we might have to head to town with Prince Sonic for a mid-week race for his next start.
"I think he's got a bit of ability but I will not be rushing him. Winning at the Warrnambool carnival was a huge thrill not only for me but for all the connections.
"I'm lucky to have a great group of people in the ownership of Prince Sonic."
Prince Sonic has won three of his six starts and picked up more than $60,000 in prize money.
PARMALOVE, the dam of this season's New Zealand champion two-year-old-in-waiting Veoocious and a late withdrawal from the chairman's sale due to a minor cut prior to travelling to Sydney, is the standout entry in another big Inglis Digital Online Sale.
Just as the April (late) sale was, the May (early) sale has been capped, this time to 554 entries, ensuring buyers have an incredible range of prospective purchases.
Parmalove is being offered in foal to leading young sire Satono Aladdin, whose dual Group One win daughter Pennyweka sold for $1.6 million at Thursday night's chairman's sale.
The 11-year-old mare suffered a minor cut to a leg when boarding the plane from New Zealand to Sydney earlier this week, where she was set to be a star offering in the chairman's sale.
Parmalove is one of many highlights in the May (early) sale which includes a 38-strong draft by Yulong that includes weanlings, broodmares, race fillies, racehorses and a yearling.
In total, the sale comprises 216 racehorses (87 race fillies), 197 broodmares, 54 weanlings, 47 yearlings, 39 racehorse shares and 1 unbroken stock. The final countdown of bidding for the sale begins at 10am Wednesday, May 15.
SHOCK 'EM OVER: Nice effort to win first-up at Caulfield. He's had plenty of time to mature and looks destined for a good campaign. He can win a good staying race in the future.
QUANTUM CAT: Caught the eye with a second placing in a 2000-metre race at Caulfield. He's shown promise in his seven starts and has champion trainer Chris Waller putting the polish on him. He's one to keep in mind.
