Cheers to that: The Country Women's Association branch celebrating 90 years

Tea and scones are a humble reward for 90 years of helping the south-west community.
Country Women's Association members from across the region gathered at the Uniting Church Hall, Cobden, on Monday, May 13, to celebrate a milestone anniversary.
Cobden CWA president Nettie Hose said it was no regular morning tea.
"We're very proud to reach the age of 90 years here in our branch," she said.
"We also greatly appreciate being part of the Cobden community too. Today we're very honoured to have some of our Younger Set ladies, in fact one of the original ladies, and we're able to thank them for their many years of service last year.
"One of the ladies has been here since the 1950s - 73 years in CWA - and her name's Doreen Sullivan."
Ms Sullivan cut the celebratory cake on the day, which was delicately designed by fellow CWA members.
Ms Hose said the large celebration echoed why the branch - which now boasts about 15 members - began.
"Back in 1928 Lady Somers called for a conference in Melbourne because she found that women and children in small rural towns and outback towns were missing out on so much and needed companionship and friendship," she said.
"That's how CWA started. Then in 1931 a group was formed in Warrnambool and more branches were established in rural towns including those in the Heytesbury Shire. Cobden started with a meeting of the Younger Set on December 8, 1933.
"Since then, our fundraising has been put back into the community, whether to the scouts, to Cobden Health or the fire brigade, we try to spread it out."
