Injured AFL draft hopeful eyeing national championships

PROMISING footballer Rhys Unwin is confident he can overcome a serious ankle injury in time for the AFL under 18 national championships.
The Cobden goal sneak-turned-midfielder is sidelined with a syndesmosis injury sustained during a Coates Talent League game in late March.
Unwin, 17, was hurt in the second quarter of GWV Rebels' round two loss to Bendigo Pioneers.
He spent three weeks in a moon boot and is now targeting a return to the football field.
"I think I have two or three weeks left until I'll be fully back training," Unwin said.
The injury will sideline Unwin for roughly two months in its entirety.
"It happened the Easter weekend against Geelong. I got tackled and it (my ankle) sort of got stuck under another player and I felt it pop and thought 'oh no, what's happened there?," he said.
"I jumped up and it didn't feel very good. I was expecting it to be a rolled ankle at worst. I went and got a scan and it came back as a syndesmosis injury so it was a bit disappointing."
The Camperdown Mercy Regional College student - eyeing the AFL draft at the end of 2024 - is hopeful of representing Vic Country at the national championships.
The titles start on Sunday, May 24 with South Australia taking on the Allies.
Vic Country will play its first match on Sunday, June 9 against South Australia.
"Hopefully if I am fit and firing they will pick me to play that," Unwin said.
Vic Country's final game is against Vic Metro on Sunday, July 14.
Unwin said he wanted to immerse himself in the high-performance program after getting a taste in pre-season.
"I did summer training with Vic Country and that was a really good experience for me to get amongst those boys," Unwin said.
"A lot of the boys in it were all guns, I think most of them were guaranteed spots to play so it was good to mingle with them.
"We trained pretty hard over that break so it was good to see what everyone else was getting up to."
Unwin hopes - if picked - he can showcase the variety in his game.
He is a speedy forward who can also play midfield minutes.
"The first (Coates Talent League) round I played small forward all day and then round two I started onball and played the first 10 or 20 minutes onball and got injured before the second quarter started," he said.
"It was good playing onball, I think it's something I'll probably do a bit more when I get back."
Unwin, who is dabbling in PE teaching, building and plumbing as part of his VCE, is working on his leadership and providing communication for his teammates on the field.
He credited the Rebels for helping him work on those areas during his injury rehabilitation.
"This year being a top-ager I feel a lot more comfortable," Unwin said.
"I think I can relax a bit more coming into games of a weekend sort of knowing I can play footy at that level.
"I feel like the coaching staff have been really good to me and I feel like I have learned a lot being off the field."
