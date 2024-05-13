Strong men and women complete massive two-kilometre beach challenge

What do you do when you find a massive rope on a beach that can't be accessed by vehicles?
You call the region's strong men and women of course.
That's what Beach Patrol 3280 did when member Genevieve Bale came across a large pile of rope, likely off a trawler boat about two kilometres east of The Cutting.
She reported it to Snap Send Solve, which is the way to report large items on the beach, but it was still there a few weeks later.
Beach Patrol 3280 member Colleen Hughson said Ms Bale and other members were concerned it may get taken back out to sea and endanger marine life.
"My husband Luke (Foster) had the idea of asking strong man Luke Featherby if he'd be up for a strength challenge," Ms Hughson said.
"Luke showed me an Instagram photo of Featherby towing a semi-trailer and so we figured if he can tow a truck, he should be able to tow the rope off the beach."
Ms Hughson said she and other Beach Patrol members were extremely grateful to Mr Featherby, Liz Aitken, Tara De Kok and Paul Mammone for their efforts.
"We were very impressed by their can-do attitude and felt quite humbled that we had champion strong men and women helping out," she said.
The four were surprised to learn they not only had to remove the rope - which weighed 120 kilograms - off the beach, they also had to drag it two kilometres to the nearest vehicle access point.
Ms Aitken, who is currently ranked number one in Victoria in the strong women under 82 kilogram division, said the challenge was bigger than the group initially thought.
"We came down to the beach thinking that we were just helping lift a rope that was a little bit heavy," she said.
"We got down here and we found out we had to trek two kilometres through the sand to get there."
Ms Aitken said the four decided to chop up the rope to make it easier to carry.
She said it was the longest challenge she had taken part in.
Ms Aitken said most strong women challenges lasted 60 seconds.
"Whereas this was a couple of hours, so it was just going and going," she said.
Ms Hughson said it took three-and-a-half hours to remove the rope and carry it to the waiting vehicles.
She said Peter Ronald, who is a former fisherman, cleans up the rope Beach Patrol members drop off to him and supplies free rope to the public.
"Often we have large ghost nets and ropes wash up in hard to get to places and there is no official process in place for collecting these ropes off the beach," she said.
"We have been trying to figure out for a few weeks now how to get the rope off the beach.
"There is no vehicle access or vehicles allowed to be driven on the beach and so towing it out was not an option. The rope was two kilometres from the nearest beach entry."
