Umpires expected to meet with club after alleged 32-1 free-kick count

Dennington football club will hold a meeting with the Warrnambool umpires hierarchy after one official allegedly paid 32 free kicks to Timboon Demons on Saturday.
The Demons broke through for their first win of the season with a 10-point triumph, 15.8 (98) to 14.4 (88).
The total free kick, according to Dennington was 41-11, which it said was confirmed by a review of the video-recorded game.
It's understood two umpires who also officiated in the game contacted the Warrnambool and District Football Umpires' Association chiefs to express their views.
One umpire awarded 32 free kicks to Timboon and one to Dennington, which also included three 50 metre penalties and one 100-metre penalty.
It's expected umpire chiefs Andrew Lougheed, Nigel Pedler and Norm Gibson will meet with Dennington coaching staff this week.
Warrnambool and District Football Umpires' Association president Andrew Lougheed said the association had been contacted by the coach of Dennington Leigh Anderson who raised some concerns about the free-kick count.
He confirmed the umpires would meet Anderson to go through footage from the game.
"That's a great starting point," Lougheed said.
"We'll meet on Thursday night. Myself, field umpire coach Nigel Pedler and observer Norm Gibson.
"Hopefully there will be learnings on both sides out of this. We may in future offer to attend Dennington training sessions."
Lougheed said the association was open to contact from clubs at any time and video footage could prove valuable in umpire training.
He said the association had gained excellent umpiring recruits from clubs in the past.
"Former players make great umpires because they have a great knowledge of the game," he said.
