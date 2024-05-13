The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Breaking

Umpires expected to meet with club after alleged 32-1 free-kick count

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 13 2024 - 12:51pm, first published 12:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Umpires expected to meet with club after alleged 32-1 free-kick count
Umpires expected to meet with club after alleged 32-1 free-kick count

Dennington football club will hold a meeting with the Warrnambool umpires hierarchy after one official allegedly paid 32 free kicks to Timboon Demons on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.