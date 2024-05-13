'I can't see that it should be kept quiet or hidden': Data made public

Warrnambool City councillors have voted to make the data it collects public with mayor Ben Blain saying he was surprised it hadn't already been done.
Chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the new open data policy had been done to create transparency but also had the potential to bring economic development opportunities.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said it was an important policy "because if it wasn't there already, it should have been".
Cr Blain said it was important the data was de-identified so it couldn't be traced to individuals.
"This is the first time we've actually had an open data policy here at Warrnambool City Council. It's surprising we haven't had one before," he said.
Cr Blain said it meant some of the data the council collected would now be in the public domain.
Information to be released could be in relation to accessible buildings, properties, planning permits, roads, footpaths, drainage, waste collection, events, signage, amenities, trees and pets.
Cr Ziegeler said the data that council collected was vital to a lot of economic activity.
"We've got it, we collect it, have done for years. It's important background information for people. It's the sort of thing we should just make available," he said.
"I can't see that it should be kept quiet or hidden.
"It's very important and should be out there for everybody."
Cr Ziegeler said the data was often sought after by researchers.
Cr Debbie Arnott said it was not all of the data the council collected that was being made public but it was the majority. "There are privacy issues," she said.
Cr Arnott said the data would help with decision-making on things that affect the community, and would help improve the effectiveness of both local and state government.
The data will be uploaded to the Victorian government portal - www.data.vic.gov.au - in raw form.
