Long-standing institution proving it still has a role to play

The south west education community continues to see the virtues in a long-standing institution.
Eisteddfods have long been a place to show off academic and artistic skills however the speed of modern life has left the concept struggling to keep up.
But the Warrnambool Eisteddfod is bucking the trend with secondary students taking part in the speech and drama sections at Mozart Hall this week. Next week will be the turn of primary school students.
Eisteddfod organising committee member Sue Holland said entries for these categories were strong.
The competition runs from 9.30am to 3pm and is open for viewing to the public.
"The numbers this year are very healthy, the eisteddfod is still very well supported," Ms Holland said.
"We have representatives competing from six or more schools."
While there is prestige up for grabs for the winners of the competitions, Ms Holland said the real value of the Eisteddfod format was personal growth.
She said the Eisteddfod throws up many challenges.
"With the speech there are prepared presentations but there are also ones the students have to speak about almost on the spot," she said.
"In many cases they have to look at both sides of a debate, so they are out of their learning comfort zone.
"And with the drama, the schools all have productions now but not all students who want to be in them get a chance to.
"This gives a really strong entry into drama for these students.
"It is a wonderful opportunity to grow their confidence by performing on stage in front of an audience."
Ms Holland has been involved in the Warrnambool Eisteddfod for five years and is providing an experienced hand to help speech and drama convenor, Katrina Kemp.
Ms Kemp is in her first year in the role and has described it as a "full-on" but very worthwhile venture.
"It is so important to have an opportunity for students like this," Ms Kemp said.
"Bringing the competition to life is a big job and we would love to hear from anyone who would like to join us as a volunteer."
An upcoming highlight of the eisteddfod will be the ARIA, which will be held on May 18-19.
Dance, debating and music are other sections held over the next month.
