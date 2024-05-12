'Location, location': Your morning news

It's going to be another big week with eyes on Canberra tomorrow with the government due to release its budget for next financial year. And it is promising 'substantial' relief from the rising costs of living. But already the government is facing opposition to its financial blueprint with a $227m health cash splash labelled a 'missed opportunity'. On the subject of health and budgets, the state government has quietly slashed surgery targets for next financial year after this year's was missed.