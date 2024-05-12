'Location, location': Your morning news

Happy Monday!
Editor Greg Best here with what's making news on this fine morning, although there's a chance for a late shower.
Warrnambool's housing market is bouyant despite the recent decision to leave the cash rate at 4.35 per cent. Six properties sold at auction out of seven that went under the hammer on Saturday. A well known local couple snapped up a prime CBD heritage property for more than $1 million. You can read all about nthe auictions, below.
It's going to be another big week with eyes on Canberra tomorrow with the government due to release its budget for next financial year. And it is promising 'substantial' relief from the rising costs of living. But already the government is facing opposition to its financial blueprint with a $227m health cash splash labelled a 'missed opportunity'. On the subject of health and budgets, the state government has quietly slashed surgery targets for next financial year after this year's was missed.
It was another big weekend in local footy with Camperdown posting its first senior footy win of the year and Timboon also getting its first victory in 2024, adding to the celebrations for 300-gamer Tom Hunt.
A young Warrnambool Seahawks outfit also scored their first win of the Big V season.
Have a great day!
