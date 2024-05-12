Football gods shine on club, milestone player

It's sports reporter Justine McCullagh-Beasy here after a big weekend of football across the south-west.
Sometimes our great game goes to script.
We can thank the 'footy gods' for that.
They were at play when Timboon Demons veteran Tom Hunt (pictured above earlier this season) kicked the match-sealing goal in his 300th match on Saturday, May 11.
What made the moment even sweeter was it ensured his beloved Warrnambool and District league club sang the song for the first time in season 2024.
The Dees' success leaves South Rovers as the competition's only winless side after six rounds.
Allansford, which thumped the Lions at Walter Oval, remains undefeated at the other end of the ladder.
Until next week, may the best team win.
