Heavenly tunes echo from church as orchestra performs to celebrate mothers

Melbourne composer David Cundy joined a large crowd at the Warrnambool Symphony Orchestra's annual Mother's Day concert on Sunday.
The concert was held at St Joseph's Church for the 16th time.
Cundy didn't perform, but three of his new pieces were played by the orchestra.
It is the 17th year the event has been held, but the concert was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Conductor Angus Christie led the orchestra, which also played music from Mozart, Mussorgsky, Strauss, Rodriguez, Vaughan Williams, Leroy Anderson, Handel, Hummel, Sartori, Dvorak, Lully and Weinberger.
It's not the first time Cundy, who grew up in Glenthompson, has had works feature in the annual concert.
Warrnambool's Victor Caulfield, who lived in Florence for a number of years before returning to the city five months ago said he was delighted to be able to attend.
He has a love of music and previously played with the Tin Shed Singers.
"I was one of the originals," Mr Caulfield said.
The 85-year-old said he hopes to return to the concert next year.
He said it was a great opportunity to catch up with friends.
"I'm very happy to be back in Warrnambool," he said.
Trumpeter Charlie Young, who moved to Port Fairy from Melbourne, performed a solo concerto.
