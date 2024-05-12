Seahawks snap eight-game losing streak with special road win

COACH Shane Smith knew it was a matter of if, not when.
Warrnambool Seahawks won their first game of the Big V division one men's season on Sunday, May 12, snapping an eight-game losing run in the process.
American import Kester Ofoegbu scored a team-high 32 points as the Seahawks surprised playoff contender Whittlesea Pacers on the road, 107-94.
"We got the monkey off our back," Smith said.
"There's been a lot of games we've been in and we still talk about a three or four-minute window where we get blown out and today we were able to control that window really well.
"Dom Occhipinti and Ollie Bidmade being back (from injury) was significant and BJ Steere led from the front which was brilliant and we had our young guys coming off the bench - Josh Dyson, James Hookway, Adam Lawson and Harry McGorm."
The breakthrough victory came less than 24 hours after the Seahawks fell to Chelsea Gulls 87-65 at the Arc.
Smith said responding on the road made the win even sweeter.
The first-year mentor said players were "frustrated" with the losing streak but their competitive spirit endured and was rewarded.
"I think some depth and experience helped us and we've gone into every game believing we can win it," he said.
"It shows the growth in our young boys that they were able to hold a really good team out."
Meanwhile, Warrnambool Mermaids rebounded from a loss to defeat Hume City Broncos 64-57 in their championship-grade game at the Arc on Saturday, May 11.
Dakota Crichton's red-hot form continued with 29 points while Julia Nielacna reeled in 16 rebounds and Matilda Sewell nine.
Point guard Mia Mills was important with 12 points, eight boards, two assists and two steals.
Mermaids coach Louise Brown, whose side has six wins from eight games, said inaccuracy almost cost it.
"We didn't shoot the ball very well - I think at half-time we were zero from 11 at the three-point-line," she said.
"We had 25 more shots than them and only won by eight points. I thought defensively we were better this week so to keep them under 60 points was a plus for us."
Molly McLaren was sidelined with a suspected arm fracture while Grace Taylor returned from injury.
Teenager Eve Covey earned her first Big V minutes.
