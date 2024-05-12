VFL-listed midfielder returns home, delivers best-on-ground performance

AN opposition coach was not surprised to see a VFL-listed footballer star in his return to his home club.
Warrnambool mentor Dan O'Keefe said midfielder Archie Stevens was best-on-ground against the Blues on Saturday, May 11.
Stevens played the first five matches of the VFL season for Carlton, averaging 17 disposals, before being omitted.
The 2023 South Warrnambool premiership player returned home, kicking three goals in the Roosters' hard-fought 11.14 (80) to 8.5 (53) win over the Blues at Friendly Societies' Park.
"I keep an eye on Archie because I had a fair bit to do with Archie up at Carlton a few years ago," O'Keefe said.
"He's a quality player. I thought Archie was best on ground. He was good around the stoppages.
"He gets the ball through the corridor and he doesn't waste it either."
The Roosters remain undefeated after five rounds while the Blues have a 2-3 win-loss record.
Warrnambool, which was pleased to have former AFL player Aaron Black available, unveiled debutant Hugo Artz who was "sensational".
"He attacked the ball and the opposition with speed and he's as tough as nails," O'Keefe said.
Warrnambool got the fast start, making the most of the breeze, to be 24 points up at quarter-time.
Five of its eight goals came in the first term. O'Keefe was pleased with the Blues' forward set-up but lamented losing "the territory battle between the arcs".
"We played the way we wanted to play initially and I thought we played pretty decent in the second quarter as well," he said.
"We started with that and South had that next. To be level at half-time we thought that was where the game was at.
"To South's credit, they played that ground really well. It's a really unique ground. They were able to nullify us in the scoring end in the third term and it made it really hard from there.
"To be four goals from the benchmark team, there's a lot of time in the year to make that up and we believe we can."
