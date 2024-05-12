'Fairytale result': Confidence boost for club as milestone man seals game

In game 300 for Timboon Demons it was fitting that Tom Hunt booted the match-sealing goal that saw his side register its first win of the Warrnambool and District league season.
The Demons narrowly edged out Dennington 15.8 (98) to 14.4 (88) on Saturday May 11, with the loyal Hunt kicking the final major of the game.
Demons playing-coach Marcus Hickey was thrilled to see his side finally prevail in a close contest after losing two games by 16 points or less already this year.
"The boys really deserved that," he told The Standard.
"They've been playing some good footy just haven't been able to quite get across the line so it's really a good reward for the group."
Hickey was also delighted to see Hunt, who he described as a "quiet achiever" in the lead-up to the game, kick the important goal in a "fairytale result".
The Demons mentor believes the victory could do wonders for his side's confidence.
"I think that can help stamp out the lapses we've had in games," he said.
"In the past when you're probably not used to winning a 10 or 15 minute lapse probably doesn't matter but if you start believing you actually can win these games you don't have them lapses."
Hickey was pleased with his team's composure and improved ball use, with the former a focus of the side during the week.
Mitch Gristede was a standout for the Demons alongside midfielder Ben Newey.
"Mitch Gristede got best, he was able to go into the ruck and give me a chop-out which really changes our dynamic," Hickey said.
"Ben Newey was fantastic on-ball as well with a couple of our younger guys, Mitch Wallace and Ned Deppeler, who were also great.
Dennington's Tom Noonan Jnr continued his prolific start to the year in front of goal.
He snagged seven majors, taking his season tally to 30 from six games.
Unfortunately, the Demons lost Bobby Gristede during the match with a concussion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.