The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

Goal shooter's return comes at ideal time as injuries, unavailability hit

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 12 2024 - 2:17pm, first published 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit's Nell Mitchell, pictured during the 2023 finals series, returned from injury in round five. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Koroit's Nell Mitchell, pictured during the 2023 finals series, returned from injury in round five. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

KOROIT is confident an experienced goal shooter can provide a target as it juggles injury and availability.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.