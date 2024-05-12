Goal shooter's return comes at ideal time as injuries, unavailability hit

KOROIT is confident an experienced goal shooter can provide a target as it juggles injury and availability.
Nell Mitchell sank 51 goals in her return from a foot injury on Saturday, May 11, helping the Saints to a 60-38 win against Portland at Victoria Park.
Mitchell featured in round one but had missed the past four matches.
Her inclusion for the round five fixture was timely given captain Layla Monk had sustained a season-ending knee injury and teenager Molly McLaren was sidelined with an arm concern stemming from her basketball commitments with Big V side Warrnambool Mermaids.
Koroit coach Danielle McInerney, whose young side sits fourth on the Hampden league ladder with a 4-1 win-loss record, said Mitchell's return was crucial.
She was pleased with how Mitchell and teenager Indi O'Connor combined in the goal ring.
"She's not 100 per cent but to come back was good for us," she said.
McInerney said McLaren was awaiting confirmed on the extent of her wrist injury while O'Connor and midcourter Shelby O'Sullivan were likely to be unavailable against North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday, May 18 with school commitments.
McLaren had been a shining light for the Saints, sinking 87 goals across four games.
"Molly fell on her hand and she'll see someone this week to see the extent of that, if it's a fracture on her wrist," she said.
O'Connor and O'Sullivan are boarders at Geelong College and play netball for the school.
"Depending where it is, sometimes they can't get back in time," McInerney said.
The Saints' depth though has impressed McInerney.
Teenager Chloe Gleeson and the experienced Sally O'Keefe have answered the call in recent weeks.
Gleeson impressed against the Tigers, who were within two goals at half-time before being overrun, after earning an open-grade call up.
"Chloe is 14 and should be in our under 15s but plays in my under 17s and I think they got her on in an (open) game last year too," she said.
"She played yesterday - just to give our girls a break because it was so hot - in the midcourt. I'll have no hesitation playing her again next week.
"She plays all the midcourt positions but is a bit taller and leaner. "
O'Keefe is covering Monk's absence in the back-court.
"Sally has been at the club for years. She's smart, experienced and because we're so young, just having her on the court is going to be pretty important too," McInerney said.
"She filled in before Layla had hurt herself anyway and if we had another spot she was the player I would've brought up anyway."
