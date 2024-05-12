Is a hospital amalgamation on the table?

Concerns are mounting that South West Healthcare could be taken over as part of amalgamation plans, following the state government's failure to provide additional funding to the service in the budget.
Meanwhile, the sky over the south-west lit up with a magical Aurora australis on Saturday night and one lucky couple was able to use it for the backdrop to a stunning wedding photo.
There is expected to be more activity tonight, so don't forget to head out and check out the stunning light show.
Sunday was Mother's Day so here's hoping all the mums out there had the chance to put their feet up.
