Defender-turned-forward gives finals contender extra firepower

A Hampden league finals aspirant hopes the adaptability of one of its top-line key position players will keep opposition on its toes.
Terang Mortlake swung Alex Moloney from defence to attack in its 11.8 (74) to 3.9 (27) Hampden league round five win against Port Fairy at D.C Farran Oval on Saturday, May 11.
Moloney, playing his first match since injury in round one, impressed with two goals.
"He takes one of their best defenders or when he's playing down in defence he can pick up someone," Bloods coach Lewis Taylor said.
"(Port Fairy's Matt) Sully played mainly in the back line so they weren't overly tall down forward so match-up wise it was OK to put him (Moloney) forward.
"It could look different this week - it's probably the luxury of having Alex in the side."
Taylor said Moloney rarely got out-marked when he played as a forward and when he did, he made a contest to bring the ball to ground.
"It can straighten you up a bit if you need to go long at times and he leads up well. He cheque-sided it out of the ruck which was a pretty nice snag," he said.
Taylor was pleased with the Bloods' ability to mesh after swinging changes at the selection table with a host of players returning from injury.
Boom recruit Max Lower and Scott Carlin, in his first match of the season, were dominant.
"When you can add a couple of quality guys through the midfield, it always helps," Taylor said.
Sam Crawley slotted into the Bloods' defence and kept sharp-shooter Jason Rowan goalless.
"Some of his efforts on the goal line or in the D50 were unbelievable," Taylor said.
"Everyone probably played no less than a seven-out-of-10 game, if not higher for some blokes, so it was good."
Injury concerns to Toby Harris (shoulder) and Ryan Tanner (hip) were the only sour notes for the Bloods, who sit third on the ladder with a 3-2 win-loss record.
Meanwhile, veteran Tom Batten kicked six goals in North Warrnambool Eagles' 11.14 (80) to 6.5 (41) win against Hamilton Kangaroos at Hawkesdale.
