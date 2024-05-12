Awesome foursome celebrate years of being cancer-free at annual event

Dozens of people took part in Warrnambool's Mother's Day Classic on Sunday.
It was a special milestone for four cancer survivors, who were supported by family and friends on the day.
Carolyn Howe, Maree Tickner, Tristin De Bono and Sharlene Smith have all battled cancer.
Thankfully, they also share the fact that they are now cancer free.
Ms Tickner, Ms De Bono and Ms Smith all survived breast cancer, while Ms Howe had skin cancer.
A lumpectomy followed by chemotherapy was part of Ms Tickner's journey.
She said chemotherapy was tough but she was determined to beat the deadly disease.
Ms Tickner said she had been given the all clear this year, which was life-changing.
"It feels good," she said when her doctor told her he probably didn't need to see her again.
Ms De Bono and Ms Smith were both diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016.
"We both celebrated no evidence of disease in 2017," Ms De Bono said.
"I'm still going through my annuals. I have to do that for up until 20 years of no evidence of the disease."
Ms De Bono said she had a recent scare when doctors thought the cancer may have returned.
Thankfully, she was given the all clear.
"It was just shadowing of scar tissue that they didn't pick up before," Ms De Bono said.
Ms Howe was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2014.
"I had surgery that removed it completely," she said.
The four were supported by family and friends in a group dubbed Bosom Buddies.
The event was held to support breast and ovarian cancer research.
