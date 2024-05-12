Stayer's second-placing has trainer excited for Sandown Cup

Tough Warrnambool stayer Ferago raced into contention for next month's Sandown Cup with a gallant second-placing in a $130,000 benchmark race at Caulfield on Saturday.
Ferago, who ran fourth in the Warrnambool Cup on May 2, finished a long neck behind Let'sbefrankbaby in Saturday's race over 2400 metres.
Trainer Pat Ryan said Ferago is crying out for the two miles of the Sandown Cup on June 2.
"I can't wait to get Ferago to the Sandown Cup," Ryan told The Standard.
"The 3200 metres will be right up his alley. I thought his effort to run second on Saturday was full of merit. He just kept on battling away.
"We're just running him into peak fitness. He's just a good tough stayer who wants two miles.
"I think he's only going to get better over more ground. We may give Ferago a hurdle trial to keep him ticking over for the Sandown Cup. I'm thinking of running Ferago in a couple of jumps races later in the season."
Ferago took his prizemoney to more than $315,000 with Saturday's second placing.
Ryan had two runners at Donald on Saturday and they both ran second.
The underrated trainer was over the moon with the debut run of Bushann to run second behind Guerite in the Donald 2YO Classic.
"We've only got a handful of horses in the stable so to have three run second on Saturday is a great result," Ryan said.
"I gave $700 for Bushann in an online digital sale. She picked up over $11,000 with her second placing behind Guerite, who is a smart type of horse.
"I'm sure with a bit of time Bushann will develop into a handy type of horse."
Ryan may have one or two runners at Sandown on Wednesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.