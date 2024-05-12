The Standard
Stayer's second-placing has trainer excited for Sandown Cup

Matt Hughes
Matt Hughes
Updated May 12 2024 - 11:08am, first published 11:07am
Patrick Ryan, pictured in 2021, is eyeing the Sandown Cup with Ferago. File picture
Tough Warrnambool stayer Ferago raced into contention for next month's Sandown Cup with a gallant second-placing in a $130,000 benchmark race at Caulfield on Saturday.

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

