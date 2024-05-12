'Put the acid on': Star pair dominates on big stage at coach's request

Nirranda coach Nick Couch asked two of his star players to take their games to another level on the big stage and they did just that on Saturday, May 12.
Ball-winning skipper John Paulin (two goals) and mid-sized forward Jackson Couch (nine goals) stole the show as the Blues registered a resounding 22.23 (155) to 3.3 (21) Warrnambool and District league win against Kolora-Noorat under lights at Warrnambool's Reid Oval.
The Blues were approved to host the game at the city's premier facility before the season.
It wasn't all good news for the victors however as Nathan Couch (calf or achilles) and James Wilshire (shoulder) sustained injuries.
Couch took plenty of positives from the one-sided affair in front of a packed crowd.
"I think it was our first game for the year that we got going a little bit, that was the message," he told The Standard.
"It's time for us to get going as a side and I thought our ball use was really good... I thought a few things we've been working on clicked so really proud of the boy's efforts."
Paulin and Jackson Couch's performances follow their strong showings in last year's grand final win at Reid Oval, their last game at the ground.
Paulin won a best-on-ground medal on that occasion while Jackson kicked four majors.
Couch said he applied some pressure on the pair before the match and lauded their response.
"Johnny Paulin comes of last year's efforts with his league medal. I put the acid on him, he gets a lot of the footy but I want him to hit his targets too and he just was really good by foot," he said.
"Then Jackson Couch kicking nine goals was pretty elite down there so. He's good to watch.
"I put the acid on him before the game, I said, big crowd, try and break the shackles a bit."
Brayden Harkness, in game 100 for the Blues, was also impressive across a range of positions.
The creative defender spent time in the forward line and in the middle and snagged a goal.
Couch praised his club for organising the one-off Reid Oval fixture.
"I'm proud of where the club's going and all the ways it's willing to try new things," he said.
"It's good to be a part of."
Jarrod Evans and Caleb Scanlon were named the Power's best players.
Co-coach Sam Uwland, watching from the sidelines with a hamstring injury, wasn't too disheartened by his side's performance.
"We take a lot from it because they are the benchmark, they're a really good side," he said.
"We talked about us just playing our game, being positive, just going out and trying to focus on what we can do as a team ourselves... But obviously still learn off how they play, why they're a good team and all that.
"I thought as a team we were really positive, our pressure was right up even though the scoreboard doesn't show it. I thought we still played our game well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.