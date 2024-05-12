South-west residents treated to magical Aurora australis lights show

South-west residents were treated to a stunning lights display on Saturday night.
The Bureau of Meteorology said the amazing light show was thanks to the strongest geomagnetic storm in over 20 years.
"A G5 (Extreme) level geomagnetic storm is occurring across the planet. The last time Earth experienced a G5 storm was in October 2003," a post on the bureau's Facebook page said.
"Over Australia geomagnetic conditions are lower than the planetary average, equivalent to G3 (Strong) level, but that didn't stop us enjoying the show.
"Bright auroras were visible across most of southern Australia and as far north as the Pilbara region of WA.
"This intense geomagnetic storm is forecast to continue through Sunday, so we can expect more aurora activity tonight."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.