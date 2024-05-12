Stunning lights show the perfect backdrop for lucky couple's special day

A Warrnambool couple was blessed with the perfect backdrop for their wedding photos on Saturday.
Catherine White married Jordan Byrne, her partner of three years.
The ceremony was held at Our Lady Help of Christians Church followed by a reception at Brother Fox at Deakin University.
Mrs Byrne said the couple had the best day and night surrounded by family and friends.
"We had the most beautiful day and then one of our friends said 'you need to come and see the lights'."
The couple said the sky was like nothing they had ever seen
Mrs Bryne's brother Eddie White captured a magical photo of the couple, which the two will treasure forever.
"The sky was stunning," Mrs Bryne said.
Dozens of south-west residents took photos of the lights show on Saturday night.
