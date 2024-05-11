Woman retrieved in complex rescue after falling off cliff

UPDATE, Saturday, 6.30pm:
A 42-year-old woman has been rescued after falling off a cliff at the western end of Warrnambool's Thunder Point.
The incident happened about 4.45pm and took some time for the alarm to be raised.
It's believed the woman has suffered an ankle injury.
Emergency services have just reported that the woman had been retrieved and been handed over to ambulance officers.
"The patient has been extracted from the cliff and is currently being loaded into an ambulance," a spokesman said.
"It's expected she will be transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital where the woman will be assessed and treated.
"All precautions are being taken in case the woman has suffered spinal injuries."
It's understood that the woman was extremely lucky to only fall a couple of metres.
There are places nearby where a drop could have been 20 metres or more.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said that at 4.48pm, Fire Rescue Victoria was called to an incident at the southern end of Macdonald Street at Warrnambool - Thunder Point.
Country Fire Authority firefighters and the State Emergency Service volunteers also attended this incident.
"Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a person had fallen off a cliff and landed on a ledge further down," he said.
"Firefighters and the SES made contact with the person.
"Firefighters commenced a rescue operation shortly after 6pm.
"They extracted the person from the cliff and handed them over to Ambulance Victoria.
"Victoria Police members were also on the scene."
Earlier: A complex high angle rescue is under way at the western end of Warrnambool's Thunder Point after a woman in her 40s fell off a cliff.
Fire Rescue Victoria officers, local police, ambulance officers and State Emergency Service volunteers are all on site after the alarm was raised at 5.15pm on Saturday, May 11.
The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
More details to come.
