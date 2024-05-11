'What you want': Win has coach bracing for tough calls when stars return

Russells Creek coach Dylan Herbertson knows tough selection decisions await after his side, missing several key players, produced a resounding win against Old Collegians on Saturday.
He doesn't mind though.
The Creekers, whose notable absentees included vice-captain Zak Welsford (concussion) and high-profile recruits Kurt Smith, Brett Harrington and Tim Ryan, defeated the Warriors 15.14 (104) to 6.3 (39) in the round six Warrnambool and District league clash.
Herbertson, who returned for his first game of the season, was delighted with the performance.
"It's sort of next man in just keeps doing their job which eventually, when those other boys come back, it's going to make my job pretty tough," he told The Standard.
"That's what you want... It takes a bit more than 22 blokes to go as far as you can."
A 100-plus point victory for the Creekers looked likely at halftime when they led 68-13 however the Warriors responded positively in the second half and were only outscored 36-26.
Influential midfielder Logan McLeod was the victors' best player while his skipper Tom Smith shone up forward with four goals.
Defender Nathan Wallace was a standout for the Warriors.
Herbertson was pleased with his side's contested-ball work and also commended his side's junior players, one of whom was senior debutant Rylan Miller.
"They're playing two games, so it's a massive effort to be able to do it and they're probably setting the tone for the rest of the group," he said.
The Creekers sit fourth with four wins and two losses after the first six rounds.
Herbertson is happy with how they are placed but said "there's always room to work on things".
Warriors co-coach Ben Van De Camp was critical of the Warriors' first-half performance but was pleased with how they turned it around in the second.
"They were dominating stoppages and we were just probably a little bit insipid in terms of our defence," he said.
"Half-time gave us an opportunity to reset, we probably did a little bit structurally but it was more about challenging the boys and the character they were showing out on the field.
"And then we turned it into a bit of a contested ball just to try and block that run, so our boys were heaps better in the second half...
"Definitely a lot of positives out of the second half."
Van De Camp was hopeful his side would have "a few (players) coming back in next week".
"We're starting to get our full list back so it's always a bit of a juggling game this time of year though," he said.
