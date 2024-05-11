The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'What you want': Win has coach bracing for tough calls when stars return

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 11 2024 - 10:41pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russells Creek coach Dylan Herbertson addresses his side at quarter-time.
Russells Creek coach Dylan Herbertson addresses his side at quarter-time.

Russells Creek coach Dylan Herbertson knows tough selection decisions await after his side, missing several key players, produced a resounding win against Old Collegians on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.