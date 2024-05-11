The Standard
Heritage home in Canterbury Road sells for $1.175m to well known couple

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 11 2024 - 2:27pm, first published 2:20pm
Well known Warrnambool couple Donna and Vince Bushell bought 13 Canterbury Road on Saturday afternoon. Ray White agent Jason Thwaites (left) congratulates them.
Best of auctions reaches sale price of $1.175 million at 13 Canterbury Road, Warrnambool.

Well known Warrnambool couple Vince and Donna Bushell have spent $1.175 million to buy a property at 13 Canterbury Road in an auction.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

