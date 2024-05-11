Heritage home in Canterbury Road sells for $1.175m to well known couple

Well known Warrnambool couple Vince and Donna Bushell have spent $1.175 million to buy a property at 13 Canterbury Road in an auction.
'Illogan', a three-bedroom, two bathroom and two-car garage on a 917m2 block with rear access to King Street, was offered for sale on Saturday afternoon, May 11.
The price range was listed at $1.1 million to $1.2 million and the auction kicked off under Ray White Warrnambool auctioneer Fergus Torpy at $1 million.
It was the first time the property, much in its original condition after being built in 1853, had been offered for sale in 40 years.
Bids rose in four increments to $1.125m, Mr Torpy sought instruction, the offer was then increased to $1.175m, went back to the crowd of more than 100 people and was knocked down.
Mr Bushell, a Warrnambool builder, said he and his wife Donna planned to live in the home along the sought-after street.
"We sold our property at Dennington and this is just perfect for us," he said.
"It's just so central ... it's magic."
Mrs Bushell said she was also looking forward to living in Canterbury Road.
The home is close to schools, the Warrnambool CBD and the Botanic Gardens.
Mr Torpy said while it took some work to get to the sale range, it was a pleasing result.
Earlier, in the first of six Warrnambool auctions on Saturday, May 11, a weatherboard home at 72 Ryot Street sold for $615,000.
Harris Wood auctioneer Matt Wood started proceedings with a vendor's bid of $550,000 and the property was almost passed in before two bidders got involved.
There were nine bids to $600,000 when the property was declared on the market.
The knockout blow was a bid of $15,000 to $615,000 made by a local young couple looking for an investment property.
Mr Wood said the home was at the top end of the expected price range, which had been listed at between $580,000 to $620,000.
"The owners were stoked," he said.
"We've seen some really good results, but it's been a bit of a mixed bag.
"Centrally located properties, good quality homes, are still achieving good results."
The home is three bedrooms, two bathrooms on a 530m2 block.
It was listed as nestled in a prime central location, as an original weatherboard home boasting stunning stained glass windows that added a touch of charm and character.
Situated conveniently close to the base hospital and just three blocks from the CBD, the corner block with rear access offered potential for extension or renovation.
