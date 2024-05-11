Search under way, police decline to provide any information

It appears a Victoria Police helicopter is currently conducting a search in Warrnambool focusing on the foreshore and an area around Thunder Point.
Police members on foot and forensic officer have been seen in the Thunder Point area at about 11am Saturday.
A Warrnambool police sergeant directed The Standard to make inquiries to Victoria Police media liaison after an email from the Warrnambool police hierarchy in recent days directed Warrnambool police members that all media questions should be referred to media liaison.
A Victoria Police media liaison spokesperson said they were unable to provide any details until the time and location of an incident could be provided.
A second inquiry in relation to the search read: "Thank you for your enquiry. We are currently looking for a missing person, we will not be providing any further details at this stage."
It's hoped that some information will be available later today.
