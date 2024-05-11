Late out: AFL gives local club advice about charged player

UPDATE, Saturday:
Top sportsman Nathan Murphy is no longer on the Caramut football club team list for today's (Saturday, May 11), match against SMW Rovers.
No. 4 is now listed as Michael Payne.
Murphy was earlier today listed on the team sheet to play.
Earlier: Caramut football club has declined to comment about whether star player Nathan Murphy will take his place in the team against SMW Rovers.
As of Saturday morning, May 11, Mr Murphy (No. 4) was listed on the team sheet to take on the Bulldogs in the round four Mininera league clash at Caramut Recreation Reserve starting about 2.15pm.
On Monday this week it was revealed Mr Murphy had been charged with five sex offences, including rape, after he appeared briefly for a filing hearing in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court.
Other charges included sexual penetration of a 16-year-old child under his supervision or authority, and three counts of allegedly committing an indecent act with a 16-year-old child under his care, supervision or authority.
The case has been adjourned until August 23 and details of the charges have not currently been made public.
An incident is alleged to have happened between October 2011 and March 2012, well before Mr Murphy joined Caramut.
When contacted by The Standard on Saturday morning, Caramut Football Netball Club spokesman Andrew Hassett declined to make a comment.
"We'll be making no comment to you," he said before hanging up.
AFL Western District region general manager Jason Muldoon said AFL Victoria was now aware of the situation and had provided clear advice to Caramut.
"It's now up to the club at this stage. Only the club can make a decision about whether Nathan Murphy plays," he said.
Mr Muldoon said that in the normal course of events AFL Victoria would only consider taking action if a player went through a court proceeding and a conviction was recorded.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.