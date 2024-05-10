Police reveal another violent attack in Merrivale

Warrnambool police are appealing for public assistance to identify a wanted man after another violent assault in Merrivale earlier this week.
A Victoria Police media liaison spokesperson said Warrnambool police members had been told the victim was walking in the vicinity of Merrivale Drive when he was approached by an unknown man and assaulted about 6pm on Tuesday evening, May 7.
The spokeswoman said the victim managed to flee the park and was not seriously injured.
Investigators have released a computer-generated image of a man they believe can assist with their inquiries.
The man is described as being of slim build, with a long white beard and freckles on his face.
He was wearing glasses, a multi-coloured pastel knitted beanie, and a yellow jacket.
The man also had a bulldog and a chihuahua, or similar type of breeds of dogs, with him at the time of the assault.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
That attack preceded a violent home invasion in Merrivale three days later - at 5.45am on Friday, May 10.
That involved two men armed with firearms forcing their way into a Landmann Street address, where they demanded cash, bashed a woman and then fled with an amount of cash.
Police detectives said on Saturday morning that it was believed that was a specially targeted attack.
They have requested that residents check their security camera footage for images of the men in the 30 minutes leading up to the home invasion and after it.
