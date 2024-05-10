The Standard
Police reveal another violent attack in Merrivale

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 11 2024 - 8:53am, first published 8:52am
A computer generated image of a man police believe will be able to assist with inquiries in relation to another attack in Merrivale.
A computer generated image of a man police believe will be able to assist with inquiries in relation to another attack in Merrivale.

Warrnambool police are appealing for public assistance to identify a wanted man after another violent assault in Merrivale earlier this week.

