Pocket Aid now offering over-the-counter hearing aids in Australia

Imagine a hearing loss solution that doesn't require appointments, fittings, or adjustments.



A solution that is ready to use straight out-of-the-box, delivered directly to your door, and for a fraction of the price of traditional hearing aids.



This is the promise of Pocket Aid, Australia's new leading direct-to-consumer hearing aid provider.

Over the counter hearing aids, otherwise known as OTC hearing aids, are relatively new to Australia, and their performance relative to expensive in-clinic hearing aids, has now made huge strides, thanks to the advances in artificial intelligence.



Specifically, those with mild to moderate levels of hearing aids can now expect to do extremely well with a quality OTC hearing aid purchased online.

Australia's new OTC hearing aid provider, Pocket Aid is at the forefront of providing quality direct to consumer hearing aids Australia wide.



A Pocket Aid spokesperson summarised the issues facing individuals who lack access to hearing aids, as follows:

"Hearing loss, particularly in its milder forms, is a common yet often overlooked issue that can significantly impact one's quality of life.



From struggling to hear soft voices to experiencing difficulty in noisy environments, the challenges posed by mild to moderate hearing loss are diverse and multifaceted.



Yet, for many individuals experiencing mild to moderate hearing loss, finding a solution that is both affordable and effective can be a daunting task.



This is where Pocket Aid steps in, offering a range of quality hearing aid options, at low prices, delivered direct to your door, and ready to use straight out-of-the-box."

At the heart of Pocket Aid's approach is the belief that one aid can suit many needs.



Their broad prescription technology is engineered to assist a wide range of hearing loss types and levels, from mild to moderate.



This means that regardless of your specific hearing profile, there is a Pocket Aid solution that can help you hear more clearly and confidently.

A key to the performance of Pocket Aid hearing aids, which now boast over 200 five-star reviews from their customers, is the development of their sound qualities used in the devices.



Built in Australia during the Covid-19 pandemic, out of the need to provide hearing aid solutions to hearing aid clientele who were unwilling to attend in-person appointments, Pocket Aid leveraged over 1000 real world audiograms to inform the frequency responses in their hearing aids.



The results were incredible, with many customers boasting better performance than previous sets of hearing aids that they had spent thousands of dollars on.

It's this new technology that has enabled their devices to be effectively used without any need for a hearing test or an appointment and enabling very low prices across their entire range of hearing aids, starting at just $429.

It's worth noting that Pocket Aid's commitment to quality extends beyond its products.



With a dedicated Australian head office, Pocket Aid adheres to the highest standards of excellence in every aspect of its operations.



This meticulous attention to detail ensures that every device meets the stringent criteria for performance and reliability.

For those uncertain about which Pocket Aid product is right for them, the Hearing Aid Selection Tool on the Pocket Aid website offers a quick and easy solution.



In less than 30 seconds, users can determine the perfect match for their specific needs and preferences, simplifying the decision-making process and ensuring maximum satisfaction.

The stigma surrounding hearing loss can deter individuals from seeking help, Pocket Aid's approach offers a refreshing change.



By prioritising convenience and affordability, Pocket Aid removes barriers to access and empowers individuals to address their hearing needs with confidence.

Pocket Aid hearing aids start from just $429 per ear. Customers can order just one aid or a pair depending on their requirements. All orders come with a 30-day money back guarantee and free shipping.



Those with eligible private health fund extras cover can also claim rebates which often cover the cost of the devices.



You can visit the Pocket Aid website to buy hearing aids online or order via phone on 1300 903 355.