Jury finds man raped woman in her sleep in her own home

A Warrnambool jury has found a man raped a south-west district woman in her sleep.
Benjamin Anton, 26, now of Warracknabeal, but previously of Horsham, appeared in Warrnambool County Court for a special hearing which started on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.
Anton was found unfit to stand trial after being charged with rape allegedly committed in south-west Victoria on March 7, 2022.
Judge Claire Quin said someone could be found unfit to stand trial for a number of reasons, including mental capacity.
Unfit to plead laws are in place to protect accused people from being put on trial if they can't understand the legal process.
Instead they face a special hearing where a jury must determine whether the accused committed the offence.
The jury's verdict, handed down on May 9, was that Anton raped the victim.
The man will appear in court again in June when the judge will determine whether he will be unconditionally released, or placed on a community-based supervision order.
The court heard Anton stayed at a friend's house on the night of the offending, having celebrated his 22nd birthday and slept on an air mattress at the foot of her bed.
They had played video games and went shopping over the course of the weekend.
Anton had been staying on the understanding there would be no intimate contact, just hugs and he was to keep his hands to himself, the court heard.
In the early hours of the morning the victim woke up and found Anton having sex with her.
She got up, went to the bathroom, asked what Anton had been doing and told him it was unacceptable and what he did was rape.
She then sent messages to Anton's mother requesting he be picked up.
The victim also told a carer some of what had happened and the same carer asked Anton who said he had been on top of her and his "emotions got the better of him".
During opening addresses a prosecutor said she had to prove Anton had sex with the complainant, that she did not consent and that Anton believed she did not consent.
She said consent was freely agreeing and someone could not freely agree if they were asleep.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.