'It can be crushing': Your morning news

Welcome to the weekend!
It's The Standard's editor Greg Best here with the daily headlines.
The sun will again be out as the run of nice weather continues. That's not good though for farmers and gardners who could do with a bit than the 5 or so millimetres of rain we had yesterday.
Social media - we tend to have a love-hate relationship with it. Used in an appropriate way we love it and used inappropriately, it's a pity we can't put the genie back in the bottle and scrap it from our minds like a bad dream.
Reporter Sophia Baker this week delved into Tik Tok, a social media platform used by younger people, and made some disturbing discoveries - accounts rating the appearance of school students and teachers. The impacts of such items on young people (and others) can be "crushing". Check out the story below.
Police are on the hunt for two armed men who bashed a woman in a Warrnambool house early yesterday. Disturbing indeed.
In sport, the Hampden Football Netball League returns from a bye and sports reporter Nick Creely has dug into the stats and says South Warrnambool and North Warrnambool Eagles are on track to meet again in the footy grand final.
Have a great weekend.
