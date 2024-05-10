Dealer allegedly caught with $10k of drugs, instructions to 3D-print guns

A Warrnambool district drug dealer has allegedly been caught with $10,000 worth of ecstasy and instructions to create seven types of 3D-printed firearms, including handguns and shotguns.
Bradley Thompson, of Dennington, was allegedly intercepted driving a dual cab utility in Mortlake on May 9, 2024, about 8pm.
A search of the car allegedly located about 200 tablets of ecstasy weighing 72 grams, about two grams of methamphetamine and a knuckle duster.
That led to a raid at Mr Thompson's home which allegedly netted a further two grams of methamphetamine in his caravan shortly before midnight.
In a shed on the property, police allegedly found two 3D printers with a USB inserted into one of them, four imitation 3D printed firearm casings and associated materials, a large quantity of small resealable bags and a set of scales.
A USB inserted into the printer contained instruction manuals, software and codes to manufacture no less than seven types of imitation firearms including handguns and shotguns.
Mr Thompson, aged in his mid 30s, was arrested and subsequently charged with drug and firearm offences.
He appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrate's Court on Friday, May 10, where he was refused bail.
The court heard the man was already on a community correction order for trafficking a commercial quantity of the drug ice.
Detective Senior Constable Haydn Templeton, of the western region crime squad, said police feared Mr Thompson was attempting to manufacture firearms given the data contained on the USB.
He said 3D printers were known to be able to make fully operational firearms, and the items located during the raid suggested the accused man was attempting to do so.
A lawyer for Mr Thompson said the strength of the prosecution case had a "lot of holes" and her client could face unfair delay in custody if not granted bail.
But magistrate John Lesser said the key issue was risk.
"I see Mr Thompson has recently been incarcerated for trafficking commercial quantity of drugs, he's now been charged again with trafficking drugs on the basis of quantity," he said.
"The aggravating feature is what is said to be manufacturing imitation firearms, both of those in my view creates significant risk for community safety and I'm not satisfied any (bail) conditions at this point can mitigate that."
Mr Thompson was remanded in custody until June 11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.