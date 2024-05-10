The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Dealer allegedly caught with $10k of drugs, instructions to 3D-print guns

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 10 2024 - 4:19pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police allege a Warrnambool district man was attempting to make 3D-printed firearms. Picture file
Police allege a Warrnambool district man was attempting to make 3D-printed firearms. Picture file

A Warrnambool district drug dealer has allegedly been caught with $10,000 worth of ecstasy and instructions to create seven types of 3D-printed firearms, including handguns and shotguns.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.