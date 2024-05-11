Our news not in your feed? Here's why

I don't want to sound like a broken record (yes I'm old enough to have played vinyl) but we really are being ignored by government. Warrnambool Base Hospital's long overdue redevelopment desperately needs as much as $100m extra funding than what was promised in 2020 because of the jump in building costs. The scope of the project is hardly "taj mahal" like, to steal a phrase from MP Roma Britnell, but luck. Once the project gets under way this year, there is no turning back, we will get a much-reduced revamp. Ballarat, on the other hand, received an extra $54m for its redevelopment.

