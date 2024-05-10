Paedophile father's 11-year jail term a 'victory for all silent victims'

A survivor of historic child sexual abuse says her paedophile father's 11-year jail sentence is not only a victory for her but "all silent victims".
The perpetrator, a former south-west businessman, was sentenced on May 9, 2024, after previously pleading guilty to persistent sexual abuse of a child between 1977 and 1985.
The now 79-year-old man, who can not legally be named, was jailed for 11 years, with a non-parole period of six years.
The victim, a number of family members, and other supporters attended the Supreme Court in Launceston.
The court previously heard the former funeral director's daughter was aged between eight and 16 years old when he repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted her.
At least twice a week, she had been required to touch and perform oral sex on her father.
The victim could vividly remember being told to watch a pornographic video, and he wanted her to re-enact a scene from the video.
A prosecutor told the court during a plea hearing the perpetrator held his daughter's "long hair like reins" and raped her.
Justice Robert Pearce said the perpetrator and his family lived in Victoria and Tasmania but he was only required to sentence the man on the crimes confined to Tasmania.
He said the man normalised the behaviour and then facilitated his crimes by emotional pressure and threats.
He said the man's acts were sometimes rough, he never used a condom and his daughter hoped she would fall pregnant so people would know what he was doing.
"There was plainly a risk of pregnancy which, very fortunately, did not eventuate," he said.
The justice said it was impossible to accurately assess how many unlawful sexual acts there were, but the undisputed assertion was at least between 50 and 100.
He said the offending was sustained, regular and committed in the family home - "a place in which she should have felt safe".
"She must have been frightened and miserable," Justice Pearce said.
"You deprived her of her childhood and the nurturing parental relationship she was entitled to expect. Your actions constitute the gravest breach of trust imaginable."
The man was jailed in 2017, 2020 and 2023 after previously sexually assaulting an employee and most recently, a grandchild, in Portland.
The victim told The Standard the "battle for justice was finalised".
"I know it is never going to be over but I feel like I have been heard, believed," she said.
"I feel very validated."
She said the 11-year jail sentence was not only a victory for her.
"This is a victory for everyone that has been involved, and all the other silent victims who aren't able to come forward for their reasons," she said.
"I never thought I would be able to do this but I have done it.
"I've been fighting this all of my life and now that I have justice it's like, what do I do next?
"It's a freeing feeling but at the same time it's bittersweet, scary and exciting. It's everything rolled into one."
The man will remain on the sex offender's registry for life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.