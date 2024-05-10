'Huge increase' in hire costs 'threatening' future of Sheepvention

A rise in running costs "threatens the viability" of Hamilton's Sheepvention, one mayor says.
The comments from Southern Grampians Shire Council mayor David Robertson came after the organisation resolved at its ordinary meeting on Wednesday, May 9, to loan the Hamilton Pastoral and Agricultural Society $800,000.
That would be for the construction of a permanent shed at the Hamilton Showgrounds.
"The Hamilton Showgrounds hosts a variety of community events including the largest agricultural show in the region, Sheepvention," Cr Robertson said.
"The costs for marquee hire for this single use event have increased dramatically, up from $180,000 in 2018 to $410,000 in 2023.
"This huge increase threatens the viability for the P&A Society to continue Sheepvention as we know it, so it makes sense financially to put that money to better use into a multipurpose, lasting structure.
"Sheepvention and like events contribute positively to the overall economy within the Southern Grampians in numerous industries including agriculture, tourism, business and more.
"The construction of a high-quality facility located at the Shakespeare Street side, between the Hamilton Lions and Western District Umpires Association buildings, will undoubtedly benefit other community users throughout the year."
The P&A Society will contribute $249,000, with council to fund the remaining $800,000 as a loan for the overall project cost of $1,049,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.