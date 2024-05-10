How AI technology is being used to prevent forest fires across the region

AI technology has successfully averted 14 unplanned blazes across south-west Victoria's blackspot areas.
The Green Triangle Fire Alliance's smoke detection cameras - which can detect fire up to 30 kilometres away - are operated by AI specialists Pano AI Pty Ltd and provide a 360-degree scan of the landscape.
South-west Victoria's seven cameras, including near Dartmoor and Macarthur, successfully captured 14 unplanned blazes across the past fire season.
Australian Bluegum Plantations general manager operations Darren Shelden said the alliance was advocating for a government-supported expansion because the region's cameras were fully funded by plantation companies.
"Four locations have been identified as new camera sites, including CFA towers at Mount Rouse and Mount Dundas and new sites at Tyrendarra and Nareen," he said.
"We are seeking to attract government support for this broader roll-out which will take the camera network to 11 in south-west Victoria."
Forest management company SFM's chief operating officer Mike Lawson said the results would only improve as AI technology developed.
"These cameras have been instrumental in strengthening fire management across south-west Victoria and importantly we know that year on year these results are going to continue to improve as the AI becomes more sophisticated," Mr Lawson said.
"The cameras have been installed in blackspot zones in CFA (Country Fire Authority) Regions 4, 5 and 17 that were not well covered by traditional fire towers.
"The results, which are fed live to forest managers and fire authority digital devices, have been impressive with the cameras detecting fire up to six minutes before another detection source."
