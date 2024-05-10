Men armed with guns bash woman during violent home invasion

UPDATE, Friday, 11.32am:
Two men armed with guns bashed a woman during a violent home invasion at Merrivale on Friday morning, May 10.
A Victoria Police media liaison spokeswoman said Warrnambool crime investigation unit detectives were in control of the case.
"It is believed two unknown offenders forced entry to a property on Landmann Street about 5.45am," she said.
"Police have been told the offenders were both holding a firearm.
"It is believed they demanded cash from the victim before assaulting her and fleeing the property.
"The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital."
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Earlier: A Warrnambool woman has been violently attacked during a home invasion and robbery early Friday morning, May 10, 2024.
The Landmann Street resident was confronted by two men about 6am.
It's understood the men assaulted the woman before stealing cash and other items.
Warrnambool police crime investigation unit detectives are still in the early stages of their investigation and under instruction have declined to release information.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool CIU on 55601153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Nearby residents are asked to check their security camera footage to help identify the men.
It's expected that more details will be released during the morning.
Read more:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.