200 goals and a flag: How first coaching stint set up footy champ's success

He forged a glittering football career as a player and coach all over Victoria but Jason Mifsud credits Caramut for inspiring his personal coaching formula that led to great success.
The legendary south-west football figure attended a reunion on Saturday, May 11, celebrating the club's 1994 Mininera and District league premiership which he was a key part of.
The now 51-year-old was joint captain/coach of the Swans' side which ended a 23-year flag drought that season with a 11.13 (79) to 5.7 (37) grand final victory against Wickliffe-Lake Bolac.
He kicked a mammoth 205 goals that season including 28 in one game and took out the Lewis Medal awarded to the league's best and fairest.
Mifsud, who spent one more year with the MDFL club in 1995, cherishes the memories from his time there.
He was only 20 and fresh from a year on St Kilda's AFL list when he signed on for his first coaching role alongside friend Darren Bradshaw.
Mifsud is grateful the club provided him the opportunity to lead.
"I'm really fortunate that Caramut had the confidence in me at the time to give me a crack at it," he told The Standard.
"I learnt a lot through a lot of the experienced people up there and fortunately I get to come back every decade or so and celebrate that achievement."
Mifsud went on to win a premiership as a playing-coach with Hampden league club Koroit in 2003 before spending time as an assistant coach with St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs in the AFL.
He also coached VAFA outfit Beuamaris to a flag in 2010.
The Melbourne-based Mifsud, no longer involved in football in any official capacity, believes his two years at the Swans set the foundations for his coaching career.
"What I worked out there was my formula for coaching. It's not the formula it was just my formula," he told The Standard.
"Really solidified my philosophy around footy and coaching and managing and leading, all the foundations that I carried on with me for a good part of 20 years afterwards.
"It validated the way that I wanted to coach. The standards, the style of play, the way to manage and lead.
"Even when I finished coaching down here in Melbourne, listening to the boys over the last couple of weeks as we start to talk a bit more about the reunion, the philosophies we were applying then, I was still applying 20 years later. I just knew they were winning formulas for me as a coach."
Mifsud is most satisfied with team success but does look back fondly on his individual heroics in 1994.
His 205 goals, including 28 in one game still stand as competition records.
"It's only when people actually mention it that I think about it to be honest," he said.
"It's a pretty unique record, at the time I was only the sixth person who'd kicked over 200 in a season. But for me that was always secondary to what we were doing as a team.
"There were many games I came off and I wouldn't have had a clue how many I'd kicked. That's just an added bonus.You don't come back to celebrate your 200 goals every decade (with teammates), you come back to celebrate the premiership."
The past 30 years haven't been as fruitful for the Swans adding just one more senior premiership in 1999.
The club has struggled for wins in recent years, with its most recent coming in round six 2022.
Mifsud hopes to see the tide turn.
"I just marvel at the club to remain viable," he said.
"There's no doubt there's been a decline of interest in community sport over the last probably decade. I think COVID accelerated that. The smaller the town the harder it is...
"They've done it tough but classic Caramut style the next generation dig in and they find a way to keep the lights on and people engaged. It's why in some respects, particularly at that level of community sport, the wins and losses in many respects are sometimes secondary to just having something that is social and unifying for the community to come around every (week)."
