'Just the start of redevelopment plans': Tennis club's bright future

The future is looking a little brighter for Warrnambool Lawn Tennis club after receiving funding for a $122,000 lighting upgrade.
The project is just the start of redevelopment plans for the Pertobe Road facility.
The club received $91,575 from the state government's sports infrastructure fund, and the club will chip in about $30,000 towards the works.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora, who announced the funding, said the lights would be upgraded to competition standard.
"Those courts are unique. They're beautiful. They're lovely grass courts and there's not that many grass courts anymore. They're very special," she said.
Club president Kim Tobin said the funding would help replace the ageing lights on their all-weather courts.
"We'll convert them to LEDs. Not only will it be more efficient lighting, it will also be a cost-saver for the club in running costs," she said.
"We're thrilled to be getting it."
Ms Tobin said the club was also going to install lights on two extra courts that hadn't had lighting before which would increase access to facilities outside the summer period.
"This is just the start of our facility redevelopment plans," Ms Tobin said.
The club is fine-tuning its master plan to increase the number of all-weather courts and upgrade the toilet block.
While building another indoor tennis centre was "not on the radar", Ms Tobin said "never say never".
She said when the indoor tennis centre closed, it drove a lot of people to the foreshore facility.
The club, Ms Tobin said, was near capacity.
But the lighting upgrade, she said, would give the club two more courts that could be used in the evenings.
"It's just removing the barriers in terms of availability of courts for the public, for our members and for the coach to run his business," Ms Tobin said.
She said Warrnambool City Council facilitated the funding application with the help of club member Claire Pritchard.
