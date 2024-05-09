The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Bought a house online': Musician having a blast after big move

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 10 2024 - 12:32pm, first published 7:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Nick Thies and Charlie Young will perform at the Mother's Day concert on Sunday. Picture by Anthony Brady
Dr Nick Thies and Charlie Young will perform at the Mother's Day concert on Sunday. Picture by Anthony Brady

A move to the south-west to escape Melbourne's "ring of steel" during the pandemic lockdowns hit the right note for trumpeter Charlie Young.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.