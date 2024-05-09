Brand new car written off after flipping on side in two-car collision

A brand new Subaru landed on its side after a two-car crash at Dennington on May 9, 2024.
Warrnambool police highway patrol Leading Senior Constable Luke Hunter alleged a 42-year-old Warrnambool man travelling north on Russell Street failed to give way at the intersection of Coghlans Road.
The man was driving a green Ford Sedan which collided with a brand new Subaru travelling west on Coghlans Road shortly after 8.30am.
"The force of the collision tipped the victim's vehicle onto its driver side," Leading Senior Constable Hunter said.
"All occupants were able to exit the cars and there were no injuries."
Leading Senior Constable Hunter said both vehicles were write-offs.
He said fortunately the collision occurred in a signed 40kmh speed zone.
"The scene looked pretty bad when we got there but luckily the speed played a factor in saving anyone from serious injuries," he said.
But he said the region's highway patrol members were repeatedly called to crashes involving driver complacency, particularly in areas where the speed limit dropped.
"We find there is a lapse in concentration or they even form bad habits where they might then touch a mobile phone or be distracted by something else in a motor vehicle as they slow down," Leading Senior Constable Hunter said.
"This sort of behaviour is leading to collisions. It's not atmospheric conditions, it's nothing other than driver error."
Leading Senior Constable Hunter said there were traffic delays for about 40 minutes as emergency services worked to rehabilitate the scene on Thursday.
Anyone with information should contact Warrnambool police.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.