South-west schools caught in 'crushing' trend of rating students, teachers

A number of posts rating the attractiveness of south-west teachers and students have been uncovered on social media.
In one instance a photo of a boys school sport team was posted on TikTok ranking the students as either "hot" or "ugly".
In a different school an anonymous user posted the "hottest" teachers in a video that has been viewed more than 13,000 times.
The Standard has been made aware of several accounts that we have chosen not to publish that refer to Warrnambool College, Brauer College, Terang College, Monivae College, The Hamilton and Alexandra College and Portland Secondary College.
It comes as students were this week expelled from Yarra Valley Grammar and suspended from Catholic College Wodonga for the rating of female classmates.
Warrnambool educational and developmental psychologist Dr Janine Bounds said these types of trends had a "huge impact" on students.
"It's just terrible for young people to have to navigate this sort of thing," Dr Bounds said.
"There's almost no words for how crushing it is.
"It's just so much more rampant now than it ever was and... the effect of these things just goes on."
Dr Bounds said students and their parents needed to be aware of the impact of social media.
"We need to be very careful what we keep subjecting ourselves to over and over again," she said.
"I would be very careful on the media sites that we keep accessing."
South-west schools impacted were contacted for comment but only Terang College principal Kathryn Tanner responded.
She said the school had a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate online behaviour.
She also said parents should be more aware of their children's internet access.
"One of the things that I'd really like to see is empowering parents to monitor and check what their children are doing online," Mrs Tanner said.
"If they do feel like (their children) are victims of bullying online to be open... and to talk to them about it and then seek help."
A state education department spokesperson said the videos were "entirely unacceptable".
"Victorian schools have zero tolerance for bullying and take strong action against those who compromise the safety of our schools," they said.
"Schools play a very important role in this area but cannot do this work alone.
"Parents, carers and the wider community all play a critical role in modelling respectful behaviours and helping young people navigate the appropriate use of social media platforms."
'Hot or not' lists and 'shipping' or 'to ship' have long been trends online.
Generally focusing on fictional characters or famous people, anonymous users create content speculating if two people are in a relationship, or hoping they are, whether or not the romance actually exists.
Students from various schools have made TikTok accounts that are dedicated to 'shipping' people within the school.
These anonymous accounts publish these 'ships' to TikTok, and are made available for anybody to access and comment on.
Although these trends can be benign, concerns have been raised about potential cyberbullying that targets specific students.
